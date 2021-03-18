Lakeland PBS

Two-Vehicle Accident Reported in Morrison County

Nick UrsiniMar. 18 2021

A Little Falls man and a 17-year old male were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 30th Street and 90th Avenue in Elmdale Township, four miles east of Upsala, at approximately 7:48 AM on March 17.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 58-year old Vern Capelle of Little Falls was traveling west on 30th Street and a 17-year-old male from Bowlus was traveling south on 90th Avenue. The juvenile male’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by Capelle’s vehicle in the intersection.

According to the release, the juvenile driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with serious injuries. Capelle was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with minor injuries.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

