DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Two Teenagers Flee After Possible Attempted Homicide

Mal Meyer
Apr. 28 2017
Leave a Comment

Courtesy Minnesota Crime Alert Network. Tayah Valorios Thomas.

Courtesy Minnesota Crime Alert Network. Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhmed.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating two females who were allegedly involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley, Minnesota.
According to press relese from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network, on Monday, two teenage girls stabbed a male victim resulting in life-threatening injuries. The two females have been identified as Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed, 17, and Tayah Valorios Thomas, 17.
Both females fled the scene with an unknown direction of travel and an unknown mode of transportation.

At this time, no further information is available.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts for Asiel or Tayah, please contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 9-1-1.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Assistant Principal Enters Not Guilty Plea, Goes To Trial

Coon Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Asks Judges To Drop Charges

Bemidji Law Enforcement Investigating Residential Shooting

Convicted Rose Downwind Killer Sentenced

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Donald said

Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More

Nancy Meyer said

LOVED IT! Mal Meyer reporting is always spot on!whether warm softer stories or... Read More

0

GOP Gets In Lockstep In Looming Budget Fight With Dayton

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — House and Senate Republicans are nearly ready to take on Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton in budget negotiations. GOP
Posted on Apr. 28 2017

Recently Added

GOP Gets In Lockstep In Looming Budget Fight With Dayton

Posted on Apr. 28 2017

MnDot Worker Memorial Day

Posted on Apr. 28 2017

TrekNorth Launches Mountain Bike Team

Posted on Apr. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.