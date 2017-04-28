Two Teenagers Flee After Possible Attempted Homicide

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating two females who were allegedly involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley, Minnesota.

According to press relese from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network, on Monday, two teenage girls stabbed a male victim resulting in life-threatening injuries. The two females have been identified as Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed, 17, and Tayah Valorios Thomas, 17.

Both females fled the scene with an unknown direction of travel and an unknown mode of transportation.

At this time, no further information is available.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts for Asiel or Tayah, please contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 9-1-1.