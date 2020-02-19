Two-Story Home Engulfed In Flames In Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A furnace could be the cause of a house fire in Wadena County.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on February 18, at approximately 10:35 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a structure fire on 109th Ave in section 18 of Red Eye Township, in Wadena County.

The single family dwelling was full of smoke and flames reaching the second floor when deputies arrived on scene. Fire crews arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Deputies spoke with the occupant of the residence and it is believed that the fire was caused by the furnace.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Sebeka and Menahga Fire Departments, Tri-County Ambulance and the Wadena County Highway Department.

