Lakeland PBS
Two Sisters Share Message of Hope Through Figure Skating

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 15 2018
Sisters; Cora and Jamie are passionate about helping others.

“I think it is fantastic that the girls are wanting to teach other girls,” said Jessica Burkhamer the Rising Hope Foundation President.

This weekend the girls hosted a figure skating show to raise money for the Rising Hope Foundation.

“We can help people and help girls and it is really fun to help other people,” Jamie Tappe said.

Their goal is to bring awareness to human trafficking that is happening right here, in central Minnesota.

“There are so many girls that are forced into this against their will and we’re not aware of the large number of girls that have to do this but we are here and we can help them and there is hope for them,” said Cora Tappe a 15-year-old figure skater.

With January being national skate month and national human trafficking month it was perfect timing to lace up the skates to bring awareness.

“It’s really fun to see things happen,” said Jamie Tappe a 9-year-old figure skater.

Performers from the Breezy Point Figure Skating Club, White Bear Lake Sports Center and other soloists from around the state, all took to the ice with a message of hope.

“It’s been an incredible experience to watching everybody rally for this show and this cause,” said April Tappe a Rising Hope Board member.

All of the money raised will help with the construction of the Freedom Ranch in Brainerd, that will be a group home for girls ages 12-17 that are freed from the abuses of human trafficking.

“Girls coming out of this, they have nowhere to go because they can’t go back into normal society right away,” April Tappe said. “To have a place that is safe for them and allows them to heal in their time frame is just amazing.”

The Rising Hope Foundation says they are still in need of $225,000 to get the Freedom Ranch up and running. But with the Skating for Hope show put on by the Tappe sisters, they just got a lot closer to their goal to be able to open in the spring.

