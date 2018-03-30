Two Drivers Sent To The Hospital After Two Separate Rollovers In Morrison County

Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after two separate rollover incidents in Morrison County. Police got the first call at exactly 9:17 about a driver trapped in her car on Hawthorne Road, east of Little Falls, in the Belle Prairie Township

26-year-old Saisha Kohl from Pierz was traveling east on Hawthorne road. Kohl lost control on the icy roads and went into a ditch on the south side of the road. Kohl’s car rolled and came to rest upside down in water and she was trapped inside. Kohl was freed from the car and was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Police got the second call at exactly 9:46 about a one-car rollover near the intersection of 93rd street and Imperial Road, three miles east of Highway 10 in Bellevue Township, north of Royalton.

According to police, 52-year-old Deann Reynolds from Milaca was traveling west on 93rd street. Reynolds lost control of the car in the curves near Imperial Road due to the icy roads. Reynolds car went into the ditch on the south side of the road and rolled. Reynolds was taken to St. Gabriel’s hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance and was treated for minor injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the second scene by the Royalton Fire Department, Royalton First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.