Two People Injured In Itasca County Crash

Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Itasca County on Saturday evening, according to the Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

Daniel Severson, 48, and Christa Severson, 43, both of Grand Rapids, suffered non-life threatening injuries when their 2002 Chevy Suburban was traveling west on Highway 169, attempting to exit onto County Road 61, and their car rolled over.

Both victims were taken to Grand Itasca Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The report states that road conditions were wet and alcohol is believed to be involved.