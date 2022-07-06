Lakeland PBS

Two People Injured in Dorset After Vehicle Crashes into Local Restaurant

Emma HudziakJul. 6 2022

Two people were injured in Dorset after a vehicle crashed into a local restaurant on June 25th.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 12:10 p.m. that day, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed into the Dorset House Restaurant.

Deputies reported that a 15-year-old girl was trying to park a 2014 Dodge Caravan when she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle accelerated forward, striking the side of the restaurant that was occupied with people.

The driver was not injured, but two people who were sitting next to the wall that was struck received head, leg, and chest injuries. They were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids by another vehicle.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

By — Emma Hudziak

