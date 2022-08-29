Two Minors Sent to Hospital in One-Vehicle Rollover South of Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A one-vehicle crash in Swan River Township sent two minors to the hospital over the weekend.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, August 28th, a 17-year-old male from Little Falls was driving south on Great River Road at approximately 11:55 p.m. with a 15-year-old girl from Sauk Rapids when the accident occurred. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle around the curve north of 108th street. The vehicle then went into the ditch and rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Both the driver and passengers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time. The case is still under investigation.

The Little Falls Police Department assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.

