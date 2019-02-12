Lakeland PBS
Two Men Arrested For Burglary In Crow Wing County

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 12 2019
Caleb Swanson

Dustin Schmeda

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Crow Wing County. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office first got the call Sunday February 10th at 1:37 p.m, from a property owner who reported that he had surveillance cameras on his property that showed two men on the deck of his remote cabin, and he believed they may have broken into the cabin.

A Crow Wing County deputy arrived at the property located on the 26000 block of County Road 19. The deputy walked into the property where he discovered the cabin had been forcibly entered. The deputy located two individuals sleeping inside the cabin. Both men were arrested for burglary. They were identified as Dustin Lloyd James Schmeda, 21, of Minneapolis and Caleb Michael Swanson, 25, of Crosby.

The suspects’ vehicle was located at a neighboring property which contained several items of suspected stolen property, which is being held by investigators.

One of the suspects stated that they had broken into another cabin earlier, but he was unsure where the cabin was at since he was not from the area.

“This is a great example of citizens being vigilant about protecting their property”, says Sheriff Scott Goddard.

Sheriff Goddard is asking the public to check their cabins to see if they have been entered.

