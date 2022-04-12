Two Local Teachers Among 2022 MN Teacher of the Year Finalists

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two teachers from the Lakeland viewing area are among the 11 finalists for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

The finalists were announced Monday and include Erin Karlgaard, a 3rd grade teacher at Lowell Elementary School in Brainerd, and Sarah Lancaster, a 1st grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School in Onamia.

The selection panel plans to meet April 30th to conduct individual interviews with each of the finalists and to cast votes for the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the year.

The 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Natalia Benjamin of Century High School in Rochester, will announce this year’s honoree at a banquet in St. Paul on May 1st.

