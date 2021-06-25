Two Level 3 Offenders Moving to Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two level three offenders are moving into the Bemidji community.

55-year old Jeffrey Ballek was released on October 12, 2020 and will move to the 900 block of 11th street Northwest in Bemidji starting on June 27.

According to the release from the Bemidji Police Department, Ballek engaged in sexual contact with two known female children on multiple occasions over an extended period of time.

Ballek has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.

33-year old Richard Derby was released on February 16, 2021 and is also moving to the 900 block of 11th Street Northwest in Bemidji on June 27.

According to the release from the Bemidji Police Department, Derby engaged in sexual conduct with a known female child including recording her while instructing her to pose in a sexually explicit manner. Manipulation was also used to gain compliance.

Derby has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.

Law enforcement officials notify the public when Level 3 sex offenders are released as they can by law to inform the community.

