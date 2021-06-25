Lakeland PBS

Two Level 3 Offenders Moving to Bemidji

Nick UrsiniJun. 25 2021

Two level three offenders are moving into the Bemidji community.

Jeffrey Ballek

55-year old Jeffrey Ballek was released on October 12, 2020 and will move to the 900 block of 11th street Northwest in Bemidji starting on June 27.

According to the release from the Bemidji Police Department, Ballek engaged in sexual contact with two known female children on multiple occasions over an extended period of time.

Ballek has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.

Richard Derby

33-year old Richard Derby was released on February 16, 2021 and is also moving to the 900 block of 11th Street Northwest in Bemidji on June 27.

According to the release from the Bemidji Police Department, Derby engaged in sexual conduct with a known female child including recording her while instructing her to pose in a sexually explicit manner. Manipulation was also used to gain compliance.

Derby has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community.

Law enforcement officials notify the public when Level 3 sex offenders are released as they can by law to inform the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Bemidji to Offer Water Incentives for Some Private Well Owners

Northwest Technical College Hosting Series of Open Houses

Gigi Marvin, Matt Cullen Coach Youth Hockey Players at Bemidji “Power With The Pros” Event

Priest Who Formerly Served in Bemidji, Red Lake Cleared in Sexual Abuse Investigation

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.