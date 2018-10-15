Two Judges Announce Retirement

The Commission on Judicial Selection announced today that two judgeship vacancies are occurring in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. These vacancies will occur upon the retirements of the Honorable David F. Harrington and the Honorable David J. Ten Eyck. Judge Harrington’s seat will be chambered at Walker in Cass County and Judge Ten Eyck’s seat will be chambered at Brainerd in Crow Wing County. Judge Ten Eyck is a former DFL State Senator who represented District 4 from 1996-99.

The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The application process is now open for these vacancies.