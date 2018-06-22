Two Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a six-car crash in Bemidji.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 74-year-old Ervin Blom failed to stop his Dodge pickup truck as he approached westbound on US Highway 2 at the Adams Avenue Intersection. Blom hit one of the cars and stopped there, causing a chain reaction and pushing each car into the one ahead of it.

Blom sustained non-life threatening injuries along with Richard Curtis of Bemidji. Both were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.