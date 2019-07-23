Two Injured In Crash North Of Bemidji On Highway 71

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday that occurred north of Bemidji on Highway 71 in Northern Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven, by 29-year-old Emily Tischbirck of Shevlin, was traveling south on Highway 71 at around 1:41 p.m. Monday when a 2012 Toyota Corolla attempted to cross the highway at Town Hall Road. The Toyota Corolla, driven by 62-year-old Karen Bingham of Bemidji, was struck by the Chrysler 300 in the south bound lanes of Highway 71.

Both drivers were reported to have sustained non-life threatening injures and Tischbirck was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.