Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two Injured In Crash North Of Bemidji On Highway 71

Jul. 23 2019

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday that occurred north of Bemidji on Highway 71 in Northern Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven, by 29-year-old Emily Tischbirck of Shevlin, was traveling south on Highway 71 at around 1:41 p.m. Monday when a 2012 Toyota Corolla attempted to cross the highway at Town Hall Road. The Toyota Corolla, driven by 62-year-old Karen Bingham of Bemidji, was struck by the Chrysler 300 in the south bound lanes of Highway 71.

Both drivers were reported to have sustained non-life threatening injures and Tischbirck was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Setup For ‘Art In The Park’ In Bemidji Tested Out

Bemidji Corvette Show & Shine Features 24 Classic Cars

In Business: Family-Run Bluebelle Event Venue Open In Bemidji

Deer River Man Arrested After Leading Authorities On 14-Mile High-Speed Chase

Latest Story

Qualifying Begins For Men’s Golfers At The 95th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Qualifying Begins For Men's Golfers At The 95th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

Legion Baseball Sub-State Brackets Released

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

MN Attorney General, DPS Announce Working Group On Officer-Involved Shootings

Posted on Jul. 23 2019

New Setup For 'Art In The Park' In Bemidji Tested Out

Posted on Jul. 22 2019

Bemidji Corvette Show & Shine Features 24 Classic Cars

Posted on Jul. 22 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.