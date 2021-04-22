Two Injured in Alleged Downtown Bemidji Stabbing

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two Bemidji men have been injured after an alleged stabbing incident in Downtown Bemidji late April 21.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, at around 11:30 pm Wednesday, April 21, an officer performed a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle which had left the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue at high speed.

A passenger of the vehicle stated to officers that he had been stabbed by a person in the 100 block of 3rd Street NW.

The driver of the vehicle then explained that they had witnessed the assault and were driving the victim to the hospital.

Officers then rendered medical aid to the victim who they identified as Donald Pepworth, 38, of Bemidji.

Additional officers located a male in the 100 block of 3rd Street NW who also had appeared to have been assaulted. He was identified as Chase Carrigan, 24, of Bemidji.

Carrigan told officers that he was assaulted and a portable speaker had been stolen from him by Pepworth. Following an interview Carrigan stated that he had stabbed Pepworth who had attempted to steal his speaker.

Carrigan denied medical attention for his injuries. Pepworth was transported to the Sanford Medical Center for further evaluation.

The investigation is currently on-going, charges have been referred to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for Assault and Robbery.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, it does not appear that there is any danger to the public at this time.