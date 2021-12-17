Lakeland PBS

Two Fishermen on Lower Red Lake Rescued After Getting Stranded on Ice

Lakeland News — Dec. 16 2021

Two fishermen were rescued earlier this week after getting stranded on the ice on Lower Red Lake.

Red Lake Conservation officers, Red Lake Police, and Red Lake Fire responded to McKenzie’s Landing around noon on Wednesday where the fishermen had launched from. According to a press release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, mutual aid was requested from the Bemidji Fire Department when it became apparent there was a large amount of open water between the main body of ice and the ice that had drifted away.

62-year-old David Berrard of Red Lake and his son, 44-year-old Wilfred Berrard of Blaine, were rescued by emergency responders and were brought to shore without injury.

By — Lakeland News

