Two Fish Houses Catch Fire on Nisswa Area Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No injuries were reported after two fish houses on a Nisswa area lake caught fire yesterday.

A fire at one fish house on Roy Lake quickly spread to a second nearby fish house. Fire officials say the used a RANGER side-by-side with tracks that were equipped with a small pump and tank to battle the fire. They were then able to auger a hole into the lake and draft more water.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today