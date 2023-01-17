Lakeland PBS

Two Fish Houses Catch Fire on Nisswa Area Lake

Lakeland News — Jan. 16 2023

Credit: @kronstedt.98 via Nisswa Fire Department

No injuries were reported after two fish houses on a Nisswa area lake caught fire yesterday.

A fire at one fish house on Roy Lake quickly spread to a second nearby fish house. Fire officials say the used a RANGER side-by-side with tracks that were equipped with a small pump and tank to battle the fire. They were then able to auger a hole into the lake and draft more water.

By — Lakeland News

