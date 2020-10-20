Lakeland PBS

Two Dead, Others Injured in Five-Vehicle Crash Near Royalton

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2020

Two people are dead and others are suffering life-threatening injuries after a five-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning near Royalton.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 7:13 AM, there was a crash involving a Mitsubishi SUV traveling west on Highway 10 in Bellevue Township, north of Royalton. The Mitsubishi crossed the center median near the intersection with 83rd Street, colliding with four other vehicles in the eastbound lane of traffic.

The crash resulted in two deaths and other life-threatening injuries.

