Two Dead in Murder-Suicide at Rural Wadena Home

Lakeland News — May. 2 2022

Two people have died in a murder-suicide at a rural Wadena home.

Authorities responded to the home west of Wadena in Compton Township around 8:40 PM on Friday, April 29th after a report that two people were found dead in the home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension determined after autopsies were conducted that 25-year-old Isaac Malone killed his wife Ariel Malone and then killed himself.

