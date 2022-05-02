Two Dead in Murder-Suicide at Rural Wadena Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two people have died in a murder-suicide at a rural Wadena home.

Authorities responded to the home west of Wadena in Compton Township around 8:40 PM on Friday, April 29th after a report that two people were found dead in the home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension determined after autopsies were conducted that 25-year-old Isaac Malone killed his wife Ariel Malone and then killed himself.

