Two Charged with Felony Neglect After Death of Child on Red Lake Reservation

Two individuals from the Red Lake Reservation have been indicted for child neglect following the death of a child.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 25 of last year, 41-year-old Julius Fineday and 63-year-old Sharon Rosebear willfully deprived the child of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, and supervision, despite being reasonably able to make the necessary provisions. As alleged, the neglect caused the death of the child.

The indictment charges Fineday with one count of felony child neglect causing the death of a child and Rosebear with one count of felony child neglect. The defendants will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.

