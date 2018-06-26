Two Charged For Killing Man On Homestead
Authorities say two people killed a man on a Minnesota farmstead before burning the body and burying the remains in two separate sites.
39-year-old Jason Jensen and 34-year-old Kayla Westcott are charged with aiding and abetting murder with intent, but without premeditation. They face 40 years in prison if convicted.
Jensen and Westcott were arrested during a search for a missing Wahpeton, ND man on a Hitterdal-area farmstead last week. 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough was reported missing June 9. The complaint in Clay County Court says the victim was hit first with a rake handle and ax and eventually died after being hit in the head with a cinder block.
The remains have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Center for identification. A hearing is scheduled for July 6th.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
great... Read More
... Read More
Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More