Two Charged For Killing Man On Homestead

Nathan Green
Jun. 25 2018
Authorities say two people killed a man on a Minnesota farmstead before burning the body and burying the remains in two separate sites.

39-year-old Jason Jensen and 34-year-old Kayla Westcott are charged with aiding and abetting murder with intent, but without premeditation. They face 40 years in prison if convicted.

Jensen and Westcott were arrested during a search for a missing Wahpeton, ND man on a Hitterdal-area farmstead last week. 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough was reported missing June 9. The complaint in Clay County Court says the victim was hit first with a rake handle and ax and eventually died after being hit in the head with a cinder block.

The remains have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Center for identification. A hearing is scheduled for July 6th.

