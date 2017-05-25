DONATE

Two Brainerd Men Charged With Third Degree Burglary

Josh Peterson
May. 25 2017
Tyler Lee Tipton

Jonathn Carlton Erickson

After allegedly steeling golf clubs, and other items to pay for a mans tattoo, two Brained men have now been charged in Crow Wing County District Court.

On Friday, Tyler Lee Tipton, 21, and Jonathn Carlton Erickson, 26, were both charged with two felonies—third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property—and one misdemeanor of fleeing a peace officer.

According to court documents, the Brainerd Police Department received a report that golf clubs were stolen from inside a garage in Brainerd on May 15. Then a few days later, police received a report that a maintenance garage at Woodland Good Samaritan had been broken into and more than $1,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen.

The Brainerd Police Department received a tip that Tipton and Erickson were involved with the burglaries and located the two men. Both men ran from the officers and had to be chased by law enforcement and apprehended. Court documents say that a third man was also involved in the burglaries but did not run from the officers.

According to the court documents, Erickson admitted to officers that he drove Tipton and other individuals to Woodland Good Samaritan so they could steal the equipment. He also added that it was Tipton’s idea to steal property.

In an interview with officers, Tipton admitted to going to Woodland Good Samaritan with Erickson, and the other individuals to commit the thefts. He added that he did not enter the garage but helped unload the stolen property when they returned to a residence in Brainerd.

A Crow Wing County judge set bond at $20,000 with conditions for Tipton and $10,000 for Erickson. Both men are currently in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Josh Peterson
