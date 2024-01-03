Lakeland PBS

Two BLA Non-Profits Are Now Able to Generate Revenue by Recycling Textiles

Sammy HolladayJan. 2 2024

A couple of weeks before the new year Bridges of Hope and Salem West purchased equipment through a grant to begin their joint textile recycling project.

Through the thrift stores the organizations operate, unsellable items that are donated can be compressed into bales. Turning trash into treasure, Common Goods and The Mustard Seed are thrift stores in the Brainerd Lakes Area that are operated by Bridges of Hope and Salem West respectively.

After receiving funding through a Community Impact grant from Sourcewell, they have wasted no time putting their new equipment to work. The recycling of the materials was still taking place before the equipment came in, but now being able to bale the materials themselves, the process has become more efficient. And with that extra money, all that means is they can continue to serve the communities that take so much pride in helping.

Over the year, the two organizations expect to recycle over 400,000 pounds of material, reaching over 300 bales. Community members can drop off damaged clothing and fabric during normal donation hours at Common Goods locations and The Mustard Seed.

The Mustard Seed in Deerwood’s hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Baxter, Crosslake, and Crosby locations of Common Goods accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Mt. Ski Gull Trying to Cope With This Winter’s Unusual Conditions

Grocery Workers from 5 Brainerd Lakes Area Stores Plan to Go on Strike

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ Delivers Gifts to 550 Seniors in Brainerd Lakes Area

Thousands Visit Off the Rails Market in Brainerd for Holiday Gifts

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.