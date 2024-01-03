Two BLA Non-Profits Are Now Able to Generate Revenue by Recycling Textiles

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A couple of weeks before the new year Bridges of Hope and Salem West purchased equipment through a grant to begin their joint textile recycling project.

Through the thrift stores the organizations operate, unsellable items that are donated can be compressed into bales. Turning trash into treasure, Common Goods and The Mustard Seed are thrift stores in the Brainerd Lakes Area that are operated by Bridges of Hope and Salem West respectively.

After receiving funding through a Community Impact grant from Sourcewell, they have wasted no time putting their new equipment to work. The recycling of the materials was still taking place before the equipment came in, but now being able to bale the materials themselves, the process has become more efficient. And with that extra money, all that means is they can continue to serve the communities that take so much pride in helping.

Over the year, the two organizations expect to recycle over 400,000 pounds of material, reaching over 300 bales. Community members can drop off damaged clothing and fabric during normal donation hours at Common Goods locations and The Mustard Seed.

The Mustard Seed in Deerwood’s hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Baxter, Crosslake, and Crosby locations of Common Goods accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Friday.

