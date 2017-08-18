DONATE

Two Arrested In Drug Bust

Josh Peterson
Aug. 18 2017
A traffic stop Monday in Cass County has lead to the arrest of two people who were allegedly involded in the distribution of cocaine.

The investigation spanned between the Leech Lake reservation to the Beltrami County and Bemidji area.

The traffic stop involved Shaye Michael Terrill-Yaklich (20), and Brandin Charles Curtis (21).

During the course of the investigation, agents made multiple controlled purchases from Terrill-Yaklich and Curtis, which resulted in the seizure of approximately 73 grams of suspected cocaine.

Agents executed three separate search warrants in Beltrami county.

During a follow-up interview and search, agents located an additional fourty four grams of cocaine that was part of the cocaine distribution involving Terrill-Yaklich and Curtis.

Both were detained and charges were filed for first degree sale of a controlled substance in Cass County.

