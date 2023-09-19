Two Arrested, Charged Following Drug Bust North of Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A traffic stop north of little falls led to a drug bust last week.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sept. 14, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 371 after observing an equipment violation. After being stopped, the driver gave officers his name, which was later found to be fake.

Law enforcement identified the driver as 49-year-old Damien Wade of Isle. His passenger was identified as 21-year-old Ty’Rell Stewart of Richfield. Both men had active warrants for their arrest.

A search of the vehicle then took place. Authorities found five-and-a-half pounds of suspected fentanyl, a stolen handgun, and almost $700.

Both men are in custody at the Morrison County Jail. Wade is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and giving a peace officer a false name. Stewart is charged with first-degree possession and receiving stolen property.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today