Lakeland PBS

Two Arrested, Charged Following Drug Bust North of Little Falls

Lakeland News — Sep. 18 2023

From left to right: Damien Wade, Ty’Rell Stewart (Credit: Morrison County Jail)

A traffic stop north of little falls led to a drug bust last week.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sept. 14, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 371 after observing an equipment violation. After being stopped, the driver gave officers his name, which was later found to be fake.

Law enforcement identified the driver as 49-year-old Damien Wade of Isle. His passenger was identified as 21-year-old Ty’Rell Stewart of Richfield. Both men had active warrants for their arrest.

A search of the vehicle then took place. Authorities found five-and-a-half pounds of suspected fentanyl, a stolen handgun, and almost $700.

Both men are in custody at the Morrison County Jail. Wade is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, and giving a peace officer a false name. Stewart is charged with first-degree possession and receiving stolen property.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Seriously Injured During Arrest of Suspect

Over 1,100 Arrested in MN During Labor Day DWI Campaign

Lane Closures on Highway 10 from Royalton to Little Falls Next Week

Little Falls Holds 50th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.