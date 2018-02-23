Two Area Schools Take Precautionary Measures Due To Threats

Two area schools took precautionary measures Thursday because of threats involving the schools.

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School in Bena was placed on a hard lockdown today after school officials learned of the threat. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department investigated and later determined there was no current threat.

Also, Hill City Schools decided to cancel classes Thursday after threats came from a non-student on social media. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department says the threat was specifically made toward Hill City Schools and some students. The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the incident.