DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Clayton Castle
Aug. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

Gov. Mark Dayton announced today the appointment of two area attorneys to fill the two District Court Judgeship vacancies in Minnesota’s Ninth District.

Annie P. Claesson-Huseby, the current Beltrami County Attorney, was appointed to fill a new judgeship, recently created by order of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and will be chambered at Bemidji in Beltrami County.

Claesson-Huseby was previously the Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney and is currently the President of the Beltrami County Bar Association.

Christopher J. Strandlie, the current Cass County Attorney, was appointed to fill the vacancy of the Honorable Richard A. Zimmerman. Strandlie will be chambered at Brainerd in Crow Wing County.

Strandlie was previously the Assistant Cass County Attorney.

The Minnesota Ninth District currently consists of the following counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

 

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Arrested After Physical Fight With Officers

Brainerd Hosts The Lakes And Farm Harvest Dinner

Minnesota Supreme Court Will Begin To Livestream Oral Arguments

Update: Motorcycle Fleeing Police In Beltrami County Leaves One Person Dead

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Sanford Bemidji Implements New Security Technology For Patient Safety

Sanford Bemidji is implementing increased security on the medical center’s third floor with its new security technology, which is the home
Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Latest Stories

Sanford Bemidji Implements New Security Technology For Patient Safety

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Red Lake Police Seize Drugs And Cash, Homeowner Charged

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Verndale Man Dies In ATV Crash

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Bemidji Motorcyclist Killed In Grand Forks Crash Identified

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Takes Win Over Brainerd In Season Opener

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.