Two Area Attorneys Appointed To Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Gov. Mark Dayton announced today the appointment of two area attorneys to fill the two District Court Judgeship vacancies in Minnesota’s Ninth District.

Annie P. Claesson-Huseby, the current Beltrami County Attorney, was appointed to fill a new judgeship, recently created by order of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and will be chambered at Bemidji in Beltrami County.

Claesson-Huseby was previously the Chief Assistant Beltrami County Attorney and is currently the President of the Beltrami County Bar Association.

Christopher J. Strandlie, the current Cass County Attorney, was appointed to fill the vacancy of the Honorable Richard A. Zimmerman. Strandlie will be chambered at Brainerd in Crow Wing County.

Strandlie was previously the Assistant Cass County Attorney.

The Minnesota Ninth District currently consists of the following counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.