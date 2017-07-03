Twins Legend Rod Carew Returns To Minnesota After Heart Surgery

Hall of Fame baseball player and Twins legend Rod Carew will return to Minnesota today for the first time since undergoing a heart and kidney transplant in December.

Carew, 71, and his wife Rhonda will hold a news conference today at 3:00 P.M. Central time to mark the occasion. Carew will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight as the Twins battle the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Carew played for the Minnesota Twins from 1967 through 1978 and for the Angels from 1979 until his retirement in 1985.

Carew was a lifetime .328 hitter with 3,053 hits and 1,015 runs batted in. He was also an 18-time All Star and won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1977.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.