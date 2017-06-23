Twin Cities Pride Officials Apologize, Will Let Police March
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Organizers of the Twin Cities Pride Parade have apologized to police for asking officers to minimize their participation in Sunday’s annual event in downtown Minneapolis due to tensions over the shooting of Philando Castile.
Twin Cities Pride officials said Friday they neglected to consider alternatives before issuing their decision earlier this week.
They’re sticking to their plan for one unmarked police car to clear the way, as required. But they’re now inviting police to participate by holding unity flags or marching alongside the rainbow, bisexual or transgender flags.
Parade organizers made the change after meeting Thursday with Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, a lesbian who was the parade’s grand marshal three years ago. She had objected to the decision to exclude police.
