Twin Cities Law Enforcement Prepares for Start of Derek Chauvin Trial
Preserve, protect, and prevent is the core message of “Operation Safety Net”, the plan with local, state, and federal agencies in the Twin Cities ahead of the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial.
The Minneapolis Police Chief, Hennepin County Sheriff, and Minnesota State Patrol officials were among those who updated the public on their final preparations before Monday’s jury selection. While the agencies would not go into specific details at this time, they did say they have not detected any credible threats.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.