Twin Cities Law Enforcement Prepares for Start of Derek Chauvin Trial

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Preserve, protect, and prevent is the core message of “Operation Safety Net”, the plan with local, state, and federal agencies in the Twin Cities ahead of the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial.

The Minneapolis Police Chief, Hennepin County Sheriff, and Minnesota State Patrol officials were among those who updated the public on their final preparations before Monday’s jury selection. While the agencies would not go into specific details at this time, they did say they have not detected any credible threats.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today