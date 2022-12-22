Troy Hendricks Retiring After Nearly 2 Decades as Bemidji HS Activities Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

From 1999 to 2003, and then again from 2010 to the present day, Troy Hendricks has held the position of Bemidji High School activities director.

Thursday, Dec. 22 will be Hendricks’s final day as Bemidji AD, as he’s retiring from leading Lumberjack athletics for nearly two decades. We heard from Hendricks on why he’s deciding to step down now, and what he’ll remember most from his time as activities director at his alma mater.

Kristen McRae will now take over as the new Bemidji activities director. Hendricks and his wife Sue plan to stay in Bemidji and still closely follow Bemidji High School athletics.

