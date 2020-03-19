Tribal College Officials Set To Sign Higher Education Resolution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tribal Chairmen, Tribal College Presidents and Tribal Education Directors will all come together and sign a resolution regarding higher education in Indian Country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is the first step in receiving money for each individual Tribal College.

“Once we get this done, this will show the State that we are united on education and in working together on this, which should make our case for Tribal College Funding stronger,” said Dan King, President of Red Lake Nation College.

The signing will be on Thursday, March 25 at 12 p.m. and will be held at the Red Lake Casino Banquet Room.

