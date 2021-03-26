Tri-County Health Care to Break Ground on New Facility in May

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After pausing planning on the 123,000-square foot facility on April 2 of last year, Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger announced on a virtual press conference that planning has resumed.

“I am happy at this point in time to report that we are able to re-embark on the project,” Beiswenger said.

As long as all the boxes are checked, Beiswenger has a date for when they will break ground.

“We would expect to break ground in about six weeks,” said Beiswenger. “May 4, we have a date already planned for groundbreaking, it will be at 2 PM out on the site.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the groundbreaking event will be live streamed for everyone to watch.

