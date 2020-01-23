Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Care Named As A Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 23 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has named Tri-County Health Care as a Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace due to recognizing the health cares commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers by offering a lactation support program.

The breastfeeding friendly workplace designation is achieved by having a written policy that educates staff. The policy ensures enough time for breastfeeding employees, provide a clean and private place to pump and demonstrates a strong commitment to support breastfeeding mothers in the workplace.

“When a mother makes the decision to breastfeed her baby, there is a lot of hard work involved and I want to make sure our lactation space is clean, comfortable, easy to access and a place where they can relax while pumping on their breaks,” said TCHC OB Supervisor Sarah Riedel. “This is a huge commitment from our employees who return to work and continue to pump for their babies, so we want to make this an easy transition for them.”

TCHC already has one lactation space for mothers that provides a clean and private place to pump breast milk but after realizing how much this space was being used, TCHC added a second one to accommodate employees.

Tri-County Health Care is a private, not-for-profit health care system located in Wadena, Minnesota and offers services such as primary health, surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics, orthopedics and rehabilitation.

This designation shows appreciation to TCHC’s commitment for providing support to breastfeeding families.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

