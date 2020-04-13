Tri-County Health Care Joins “Protect The Heroes” Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care is joining forces with a number of healthcare facilities to launch the “Protect the Heroes” campaign. The campaign allows the public to make direct impact donations to hospitals and health systems.

Protect the Heroes is a national initiative to raise desperately needed money for critical hospital resources, including hundreds of millions of masks and other materials for physicians, nurses, and caregivers who are treating coronavirus patients and at a greater risk due to a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.

Tri-County Health Care is partnering with the Creative Coalition, Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, and the American Hospital Association to launch the campaign, and every dollar raised goes directly to the local hospital of the donor’s choice. The money will go toward purchasing protective equipment (PPE) and any other support for local health care workers.

“In recent weeks we have seen an outpouring of support from Americans eager to help our nation’s health care heroes on the front lines of COVID-19,” said President and CEO of the American Hospital Association Rick Pollack. “This initiative is about making a difference directly in communities and providing immediate support for our brave women and men on the front lines of this pandemic.”

To directly support Tri-County Health Care, donations can be made by visiting TCHC.org/foundation.

