Tri-County Health Care Clinic Named Top 15 Performer In State

The Wadena, Minnesota, based health care system of Tri-County Health Care has something to be proud of.

Its Tri-County Health Care Henning Clinic was ranked in the top 15 performers in the state for courteous and helpful office staff and was ranked as above average in care coordination and access to care, according to a press release.

The MN Community Measurement recently published results for 767 Minnesota clinics in the 2017 Patient Experience of Care Survey, the nation’s largest comprehensive view of patient experience. Clinics were rated in five categories: access to care, care coordination, provider rating, office staff and provider communication.

“Here in Henning, our philosophy is to treat patients the way we would want to be treated,” said Amy Severson, nurse practitioner at the clinic.

“This means greeting them with a smile and knowing them by name, returning phone calls promptly and taking our time with each patient we see. It’s like a big family here.”

Results were gathered from more than 180,000 patient-completed surveys on experience of care. Twenty-nine percent of the patients surveyed responded.