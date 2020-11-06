Tri-County Health Care and CentraCare Expand Cardiology Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care announced today their expansion of its partnership with CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center. The partnership will expand its cardiology services.

As a result from this partnership, CentraCare will lend top-ranked cardiologists to help with weekly coverage at Tri-County’s Wadena location.

“We are excited to team up with the the top-ranked staff at CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center,” said Jose Alba, Chief Ambulatory Officer at Tri-County Health Care. “This expands access to service and provides heart health close to home for all of the communities Tri-County Health Care serves.”

The cardiologists sent from CentraCare will provide multiple diagnostic testing. Those tests include Holter monitoring, vascular ultrasounds, and EKGs.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today