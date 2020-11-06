Tri-County Health Care and CentraCare Expand Cardiology Services
Tri-County Health Care announced today their expansion of its partnership with CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center. The partnership will expand its cardiology services.
As a result from this partnership, CentraCare will lend top-ranked cardiologists to help with weekly coverage at Tri-County’s Wadena location.
“We are excited to team up with the the top-ranked staff at CentraCare’s Heart & Vascular Center,” said Jose Alba, Chief Ambulatory Officer at Tri-County Health Care. “This expands access to service and provides heart health close to home for all of the communities Tri-County Health Care serves.”
The cardiologists sent from CentraCare will provide multiple diagnostic testing. Those tests include Holter monitoring, vascular ultrasounds, and EKGs.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.