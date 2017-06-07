Today In History

Today is Wednesday, June 7, the 185th day of 2017.

There are 207 days left in the year.

Here are a few things that happened on this date in…

In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.

In 1958, singer-songwriter Prince was born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis.

In 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v. Connecticut, struck down, 7-2, a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump claimed their parties’ presidential nominations following contests in New Jersey, California, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Five people were killed and four were injured when a pickup struck a large group of bicyclists from behind on a two-lane road in Kalamazoo County, Michigan; the driver of the pickup, Charles Pickett Jr., was charged with second-degree murder and driving under the influence of drugs.