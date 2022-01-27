Lakeland PBS

Tim Lutz Reflects on Time as Bemidji Schools Superintendent

Emma HudziakJan. 26 2022

After a rewarding career of 18 years in public school administration, and after much careful reflection and conversation with family, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz has decided that is time to retire.

Lutz shared that he is extremely thankful for having had the opportunity to make a difference in the school district, from cutting edge initiatives in school safety and emergency management, to improvements in school climate, culture, and equity.

He says it has been a distinct honor to serve a school district community that supports education. Lutz also added that he will always be thankful for our partnership with the many organizations that have supported Bemidji Area Schools

Lutz said that he is excited to witness what this high-quality school district and its excellent community partners will continue to achieve for both families and students in the future.

Lutz’s retirement will officially take place on June 30, 2022. Bemidji School Board Chair Carol L. Johnson says that the process to finding a new superintendent will take place very soon, and they hope to have the position filled by this coming spring, just in time for the next school year.

By — Emma Hudziak

