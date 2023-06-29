Three People Arrested in Red Lake Reservation Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Police Department arrested three people after conducting a search warrant in the Red Lake area.

According to a Facebook post, the Red Lake Police Department’s Drug Task Force and Emergency Response Team arrested one adult male and two adult females. Law enforcement conducted a search warrant in the Red Lake area. During the search, officers found drug paraphernalia, including scales, baggies, cutting agents, and 14.2 grams of fentanyl.

The three people are charged with drug possession and drug possession with intent to sell.

