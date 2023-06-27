Three Men Charged in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three men from northwest Minnesota have been charged in connection with a homicide that took place in Bemidji early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the scene near J.W. Smith Elementary around 3:30 Saturday morning on a report of an assault in progress. At the scene, they found 18-year-old Andrew Lee Fisher of rural Bemidji dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, an 18-year-old witness and friend to the victim said Fisher walked up to a home at 1800 Minnesota Ct. NW looking for a person known as “K-Dog.” The witness reported three men then chased Fisher around the neighborhood after confronting him and assaulted him as a group.

25-year-old James Burnette III of Waubun, 22-year-old Robert Keezer Jr. of Mahnomen, and 20-year-old Daniel Keezer of Detroit Lakes were later arrested at a nearby home, and all have been charged with Aid and Abet Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The three men were arraigned today. Bail for all three has been set at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today