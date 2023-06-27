Three Men Charged in Bemidji Homicide Investigation
Three men from northwest Minnesota have been charged in connection with a homicide that took place in Bemidji early Saturday morning.
Law enforcement responded to the scene near J.W. Smith Elementary around 3:30 Saturday morning on a report of an assault in progress. At the scene, they found 18-year-old Andrew Lee Fisher of rural Bemidji dead with multiple stab wounds.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, an 18-year-old witness and friend to the victim said Fisher walked up to a home at 1800 Minnesota Ct. NW looking for a person known as “K-Dog.” The witness reported three men then chased Fisher around the neighborhood after confronting him and assaulted him as a group.
25-year-old James Burnette III of Waubun, 22-year-old Robert Keezer Jr. of Mahnomen, and 20-year-old Daniel Keezer of Detroit Lakes were later arrested at a nearby home, and all have been charged with Aid and Abet Murder in the 2nd Degree.
The three men were arraigned today. Bail for all three has been set at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.
