Three Men Charged in Bemidji Homicide Investigation

Lakeland News — Jun. 27 2023

(from left to right) James Burnette III, Robert Keezer Jr., and Daniel Keezer have been charged with Aid and Abet Murder in the 2nd Degree (Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

Three men from northwest Minnesota have been charged in connection with a homicide that took place in Bemidji early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the scene near J.W. Smith Elementary around 3:30 Saturday morning on a report of an assault in progress. At the scene, they found 18-year-old Andrew Lee Fisher of rural Bemidji dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, an 18-year-old witness and friend to the victim said Fisher walked up to a home at 1800 Minnesota Ct. NW looking for a person known as “K-Dog.” The witness reported three men then chased Fisher around the neighborhood after confronting him and assaulted him as a group.

25-year-old James Burnette III of Waubun, 22-year-old Robert Keezer Jr. of Mahnomen, and 20-year-old Daniel Keezer of Detroit Lakes were later arrested at a nearby home, and all have been charged with Aid and Abet Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The three men were arraigned today. Bail for all three has been set at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

