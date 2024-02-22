Lakeland PBS

Three Living on Red Lake Reservation Convicted of Felony Child Neglect

Lakeland News — Feb. 22 2024

Three individuals living on the Red Lake Indian Reservation have been convicted by a federal jury of felony child neglect.

According to evidence presented at trial, between Feb. 2022 and Jan. 2023, 55-year-old Robin John Roy, 29-year-old Nicole Robyn Roy, and 36-year-old Harrison Edwin Dudley Sr. willfully deprived the minor victims of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, or supervision despite their reasonable ability to make the necessary provisions, resulting in substantial harm to the minor victims’ physical, mental, and emotional health.

All three defendants were found guilty of felony child neglect on Feb. 16 following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court. Nicole Roy and Dudley were also found guilty of felony child endangerment.

Sentencing hearings for the defendants will be scheduled at a later time.

By — Lakeland News

