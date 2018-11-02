Lakeland PBS
Three Arrested After Two-Vehicle Crash North Of Park Rapids

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 2 2018
Three people were arrested after fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash north of Park Rapids Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the intersection of County Road 81 and Essex Road at around 3:15 p.m. November 1.

The driver of one of the vehicles and two passengers fled the scene of the crash on foot. Hubbard County Deputies, the Hubbard County K-9, and officers from the Park Rapids Police Department searched the area and alerted houses in the immediate area.

According to a release, deputies apprehended two of the individuals, Shilo Williams, 35 of Cass Lake, and Jamie Chase, 28 of Deer River, as they came out of the woods on County Road 4. They were both taken into custody for active warrants.

The driver, 27-year-old Elizabeth Danielson of Deer River, was located and arrested at the Holiday Gas Station in Park Rapids. She was charged with criminal vehicular operation and leaving the scene of an accident.

During the search for the individuals, a deputy stopped a vehicle that was attempting to locate and pick up one of the suspects. The driver was arrested on drug charges.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes wishes to thank the public for their assistance in the incident, as well as the quick response by the Park Rapids Police Department.

