Threat Prompts Wadena-Deer Creek School District to Cancel Classes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District called off classes for today after receiving a threat on Sunday.

According to a statement from the district, school will resume tomorrow, Jan. 23, with a law enforcement presence at the schools.

School officials say they have worked with local law enforcement agencies and feel comfortable that the threat has been investigated and dealt with appropriately.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today