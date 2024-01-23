Lakeland PBS

Threat Prompts Wadena-Deer Creek School District to Cancel Classes

Lakeland News — Jan. 22 2024

The Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District called off classes for today after receiving a threat on Sunday.

According to a statement from the district, school will resume tomorrow, Jan. 23, with a law enforcement presence at the schools.

School officials say they have worked with local law enforcement agencies and feel comfortable that the threat has been investigated and dealt with appropriately.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Looking to Re-Establish K-9 Unit This Year

Golden Apple: Central Lakes Learning Center Inviting Public to Learn More About Art, Music

MN Law Enforcement Arrests Over 2,400 Impaired Drivers During Holiday DWI Campaign

Prosecutors Urge Rejection of Ex-Cop’s Bid to Dismiss Civil Rights Conviction in George Floyd Murder

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.