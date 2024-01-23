Threat Prompts Wadena-Deer Creek School District to Cancel Classes
The Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District called off classes for today after receiving a threat on Sunday.
According to a statement from the district, school will resume tomorrow, Jan. 23, with a law enforcement presence at the schools.
School officials say they have worked with local law enforcement agencies and feel comfortable that the threat has been investigated and dealt with appropriately.
