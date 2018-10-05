“The Internal Affairs Of Mr. Invincible” Premiers At BSU’s Talley Gallery

If you want to get a look at life through a unique new lens, then the Talley Gallery at Bemidji State University has the perfect new exhibit for you.

“The Internal Affairs Of Mr. Invincible” is a series of mixed media drawings done on newspaper pages from the New York Times. The artist is BSU alum Lou Ferreri. He’s been drawing the pages since 2010, and as a result has more than 200 pieces in the collection. Lou says he draws every night, and his hope is that people will relate to his art.

Ferreri says, “It’s like a shared experience. Like these stories that I write about, I hope that they all have a universal quality that people relate to so when they see a story, it’s familiar to them. That’s really what I want. I’m not trying to be different or unusual. I’m really trying to be common and find a simple way to tell stories that people recognize.”

The exhibit will be up in the Talley Gallery until October 21st.