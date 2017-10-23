The Great Pumpkin Festival Takes Over Gregory Park

The bouncy ball race was the first race of many at Gregory park. The Great Pumpkin Festival has been put on the last 11 years by the Tony Sailer, who says the key to a successful event is keeping it simple.

“We’re looking for old fashion games, the kind of games we had when I was growing up, judging from the reaction of the kids and stuff here old fashion is still good stuff,” said Tony Sailer the Parks & Rec Director.

One of the fan favorites has to be the pumpkin roll where lot of kids in the youngest age category 7 and under got the pumpkin rolling.

“I always like the littlest kids, they just try so hard,” Sailer said.

For some of the older age groups though, it’s all about trying to stay on your feet.

“We were both by each other and we both fell.”

“Just the giggles you can get out of them, they are just having a blast. Then you watch their parents or grandparents, they are having so much fun maybe reliving some stuff they did when they were kids,” Sailer said.

There were 4 different age categories for the 3-legged race where the top 2 finishers walked away with a pumpkin.

The wheelbarrow and 3-legged race also included a parent child category.

“It was super good, we did good and we just do it for fun.”

“It brings joy to my heart, this is my favorite event of the year to run,” Sailer said.

Even though the sun was not shining it didn’t stop hearty Minnesotans from heading outside to enjoy Gregory Park.

“It’s easy access for anyone to find or get here and I look at the kids having such a blast, it’s just invigorating,” said Pam Loeffelbein an attendee.

The pie eating and pie throwing contest gave adults a turn to participate and the children a chance to cheer on their parents.

It’s a family fun atmosphere that could potentially be expanding for next year.

“Trying to come up with some new games maybe, we might possibly look at some different vendors, some more arts and crafts. If you don’t want to be in a race there is something else you can do that you can take home with you,” Sailer said