The Center in Brainerd to Hold Christmas Cookie Giveaway for Members

Lakeland News — Dec. 10 2020

Have you ever noticed that there is always a way around something in your way? What some see as a problem, others see as an opportunity to try something different.

Look no further than the Center in Brainerd. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the Membership/Mentor committee recently had to cancel their Christmas party this year. But the brain trust put their minds together and came up with the Craving Christmas Cookies event to celebrate responsibly. They gave away 100 free tickets to members for a cookie giveaway starting tomorrow at 2 PM.

The contents in each bag varies from cookies to bread to holiday candy. Unfortunately, all of the tickets have been given away. The Center director DeAnn Barry says she expects the line to start forming in their alley around 1:30 PM tomorrow.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

