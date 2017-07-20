DONATE

The Brainerd Public Library Continues To Welcome Authors

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 20 2017
The Brainerd Public Library will be hosting Mark Neuzil, the co-author of “Canoes:A Natural History in North America”.

On Monday, July 24, Neuzil will be presenting about history of canoes that have been used in Minnesota waters for over a thousand years.

Neuzil is a professor of communication and journalism at the University of St.Thomas in St.Paul.

There will only be one more author, Diane Jarvenpa who will visit the Brainerd Public Library on July 31.

The presentations are free to the public and no registration is needed.

 

Minnesota Has Record High Total Employment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Big summer job gains have pushed Minnesota’s total employment above 3 million for the first time in state history.
