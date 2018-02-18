Body Of A Missing Akeley Woman Found In Cass County

Cass County authorities say the body of a missing pregnant woman was found Saturday in rural Akeley.

In a release form Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, he says the body was found Saturday evening around 8:15pm.

The body of Kara Blevins, 27, of Akeley was located by Cass County Sheriff’s Office personnel in a wooded area in the Chippewa National Forest, in Shingobee Township, in Cass County.

Blevins body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

Blevins had originally been reported missing from a residence on the Howard Lake Road on

February 5th.

Since Blevins was reported missing, extensive investigations, ground and air searches had been held.

The case is a joint effort by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Akeley Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The case remains under investigation.