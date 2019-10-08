Tenth Avenue North To Perform At Sanford Center

The Sanford Center in Bemidji and VenuWorks announced Tuesday that Tenth Avenue North will be holding a “Decade the Halls” concert at the event center in December.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature Christmas music performed by the band. They will be joined on stage by the bands Plumb and Land of Color.

According to a release, Tenth Avenue North started in West Palm Beach in 2003. They won their first Dove award in 2009 for New Artist of the Year. In 2010 they received their second Dove award for Song of the Year for their song “By Your Side.”

Tickets for Decade the Halls will go on sale Friday, October 11, 2019 and can be bought in person at the Sanford Center or online at www.ticketmaster.com.